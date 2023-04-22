Armed hoodlums kill five policemen, couple, in Imo

A morbid spectacle played out at about 8.05 am yesterday, when a gang of armed hoodlums brazenly killed no fewer than five policemen and a couple, at Okpala Junction, in Ngor Okpala local council area of Imo State.

Saturday Vanguard also gathered that the couple, who were identified as Mr. and Mrs. Chinaka Nwagu, runs a provision shop at the Junction, after relocating from Lagos, about a year ago.

A villager, who narrated the story to Saturday Vanguard on strict grounds of anonymity, said that the slain policemen were believed to have come from the Aboh Mbaise Police Division.

He said: “The policemen had hardly settled down to eat, when the rampaging hoodlums stormed the place and opened fire on them at close range.

“Two other policemen, who narrowly survived the initial gunfire, quickly escaped, ran into the nearby store, owned by the Nwagus and hid in the store.

“Apparently determined to fully accomplish their set goal, the hoodlums traced the fleeing policemen to the store, shot them and equally eliminated the couple, possibly, for giving the cops sanctuary.

“All the rifles of the slain policemen, were carted away. It was not very clear, if the hoodlums traced the policemen to the Junction or whether it was sheer coincidence.”

As at the time of going to press, the Toyota Hilux van and the lifeless bodies of the policemen, were still lying at Okpala Junction.

When newsmen contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Henry Okoye, for comment, he said that he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

He promised to make inquiries and get back to Saturday Vanguard.

It would be recalled that five personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, were killed March 27, 2023, in the same Ngor Okpala local government area, by armed hoodlums.