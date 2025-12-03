Gunmen kidnap 5 Rivers varsity students, 14 bus passengers in Imo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Iheamnachor Davies & Emmanuel Iheaka

PORT HARCOURT—No fewer than 19 persons, including five students of Rivers State University, were kidnapped by gunmen in Rivers and Imo states yesterday.

This came on a day the House of Representatives asked the federal government to fish out the killers of five policemen in the Bauchi community last week.

Following the resignation of Defence Minister, Abubakar Badaru, late Monday, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday nominated immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, as his replacement, even as he met with security chiefs over the security situation in the country.

In the Rivers attack, gunmen, suspected to be members of a cult group, in early hours of yesterday, abducted at least five students of the Rivers State University, RSU, Emohua Satellite Campus.

The victims were reportedly taken at gunpoint from their off-campus residence in Emuoha in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that students living outside the campus had last week, protested persistent attacks and harassment by cultists and appealed to the RSU management to relocate them to the main campus in Port Harcourt for safety.

However, at a pre-convocation briefing on Monday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, ruled out closing the Emohua campus or relocating students, saying the university was addressing security concerns through engagements with community leaders, council authorities and security agencies.

A student, who narrowly escaped the abduction but pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen invaded their residence around 2am and shot dead the security dog before proceeding to seize the victims.

“He was running after me and even shot at me, I don’t know how many times. I couldn’t look back because I was focused on escaping.

“Someone from the bush then ran after me. I had to run faster to the gate. Some of our students, about four or so, are missing now,’’ the student said.

The latest incident followed last week’s alleged robbery attack in Rumuji, barely hours after the vice chancellor’s assurances.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the abduction, describing the perpetrators as cultists.

“They were abducted by cultists. In the early hours of Tuesday (yesterday), a group of cultists numbering five stormed an isolated area of Rumuchi/Rumuohia, shot sporadically and abducted five persons to an unknown destination,” she said.

While disclosing that the police had launched a manhunt for the abductors, the police scribe said: “We have put efforts in place for their safe rescue. As I speak, the commissioner of police has gone there with tactical teams to ensure they regain their freedom.”

Efforts to get the reaction of officials of the state government at press time yesterday, proved abortive.

Gunmen hijack bus, abduct 14 passengers in Imo

On the attack in Imo, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Monday evening, reportedly hijacked an Aba-bound bus with 14 passengers at the Ngor Okpala area of Imo State.

Eyewitness accounts said the gunmen emerged from the bush, shot sporadically and took control of the bus which had left Owerri for Aba, Abia State.

The situation, according to the witnesses, led to pandemonium, as other vehicles either reversed abruptly or screeched to a halt, while passengers scampered for safety.

“They came out of the bush and started shooting; and then kidnapped passengers in a fully loaded bus. Many passengers ran out of their vehicles, some ran into the bush, others ran back; the situation was terrifying,” a source said.

Recall that suspected herders had in May 2025, abducted about 18 passengers in like manner in the same area.

A few weeks after that incident, more than 20 other passengers were reportedly kidnapped in the same area, while two persons were killed in the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye, said the incident was yet to be reported to the command.

“The incident has not been reported to the Police. Nevertheless, the commissioner of police has deployed tactical units to embark on robust fact-finding patrols along the Owerri–Aba Express Road. Further details will be communicated in due course,” Okoye said.

Arrest killers of 5 policemen in Bauchi community, Reps tell FG

In a similar development, the House of Representatives yesterday urged the federal government to immediately apprehend and prosecute the armed men who ambushed and killed five police officers on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in Sabon Sara, Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

The officers, including DSP Ahmad Muhammad, ASP Mustapha Muhammad, Inspector Amarhel Yunusa, Inspector Idris Ahmed, and Corporal Isah Muazu, were attacked during a security operation in the area.

Two other officers, Inspector Isah Musa and Inspector Yusuf Gambo, sustained injuries.

Moving the motion, Mansur Soro, who represents the constituency, said the killings occurred while the officers were carrying out lawful duties.

“The House is disturbed that credible intelligence linking the attack to an armed group resisting the arrest of dethroned hamlet head of Sabon Sara village, whose actions pose a continued threat to security and community stability, has not been acted upon,” he said

Soro commended Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, for his administration’s security efforts, noting “that Bauchi State has been free of banditry and other non-state actors over the last six years and, indeed, for its swift response to the Sabon Sara attack.”

He warned that the families of the slain officers now faced severe hardship, saying “the House is worried that the families of the deceased and injured officers now face severe emotional and economic hardship and require immediate attention.”

While stressing the importance of institutional support, Soro said: “Demonstrating institutional support for officers killed or injured in the line of duty is essential for sustaining the morale and operational effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Adopting the motion through a voice vote, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Police Trust Fund, and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, to provide immediate palliatives and welfare support to the families, including financial relief and educational assistance for the children of the deceased officers.

Lawmakers also urged the Inspector-General of Police to fast-track the payment of statutory entitlements and insurance benefits, and ensure full medical treatment for the injured officers.

The House further mandated the Committee on National Security and Police Affairs to work with relevant security agencies to ensure compliance.