Gunmen kill DSS operative, injure 3 policemen in Imo

DSS

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — A personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, attached to the Office of the Chief Medical Director, CMD, Federal University, Owerri, FUTO, Imo State, has been shot dead by armed men, who operated along Okigwe-Umuna axis of the highway.

A reliable family source told Vanguard, yesterday that: “One, out of the other three injured police officers, who were in the FUTHO-CMD’s family convoy, was quickly wheeled into the hospital for an emergency surgery. The family of FUTHO-CMD, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu, escaped death by whiskers last Saturday, on their way home, from Enugu.

“They ran into a siege laid by some armed men, along the Okigwe-Umuna end of the Owerri-Okigwe highway.

“The tyres of the Hilux vehicle were flattened by the rampaging terrorists’ bullets, and the occupants, who were already suffering from injuries, made good their escape into the nearby bushes.

“Having failed to capture the fleeing Achigbu family’s vehicle, the terrorists returned to the demobilised Hilux

vehicle and set it ablaze.”

Fielding questions, the source confirmed that the Hilux driver, whose name was simply given as Austine, who was initially unaccounted for, has now reunited with the family, while all the security personnel escaped with their rifles.

Vanguard athered that: “On getting news of the attack, armed security personnel were quickly drafted to the area and the injured policemen were located and moved to hospital.”

At press time, there was no statement from either the police, DSS or FUTHO managements.