Armed herders kill two security operatives, five others in fresh Benue attack

File photo

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI — Gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen have reportedly killed two security operatives in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, barely four days after a similar attack claimed the lives of five persons in the same axis.

The slain operatives were said to be attached to Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), a joint security task force deployed to maintain peace in the troubled area. They were identified as an Aircraft Man of the Nigerian Air Force and a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Eyewitnesses said the security personnel were ambushed while returning from Adikpo town. A local source disclosed that the operatives were riding motorcycles at the time of the attack.

“They were on a bike. They went to Adikpo town and were coming back when the herdsmen attacked them. One soldier and one Civil Defence officer were killed on the spot,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, a community leader from Jato Aka, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, said the attack occurred on Saturday at about 4pm at Udeku community—the same location where five people were reportedly killed days earlier.

“Another tragedy struck in Turan, Kwande LGA, when security officers stationed at Anwase were killed by herdsmen at Udeku. This is the same place where herders killed five people four days ago,” Akerigba said.

He alleged that the attackers operated freely in large numbers, unleashing violence on the community.

“The herders came in large numbers, burning houses, destroying farms and economic trees. They even blocked the road. The officers had gone to Aga market to refill their gas and were shot immediately on sight while returning,” he added.

Lamenting the repeated attacks, Akerigba warned that communities in the area were increasingly exposed and vulnerable.

“Our people are living in fear. Jato Aka town, which houses five council wards, has been overtaken. Many residents are packing out, and some don’t even know where to go,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, Operation Whirl Stroke had yet to issue an official statement. However, a reliable military source confirmed the incident and disclosed that the soldier killed was an Aircraft Man of the Nigerian Air Force.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in Benue State, Mr. Michael Ejelikwu, also confirmed the killing of the Corps’ personnel.

“Yes, unfortunately, I can confirm that at about 3pm on Saturday, January 10, 2026, herdsmen militias attacked three security personnel attached to Operation Whirl Stroke, killing two of them,” Ejelikwu said.

He added that the incident occurred at Udedeku, Maav-ya, Mbakyor Council Ward of Kwande LGA, and identified the slain NSCDC officer as CCA Tijani Idris, service number 76691, from the Kaduna State Command but seconded to the OPWS Joint Task Force.

Describing the killing as unfortunate, Ejelikwu extended condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to tackling insecurity.

“Despite this painful loss, the NSCDC remains determined and committed to confronting insecurity in all its forms,” he said.