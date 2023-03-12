Willian regrets leaving Chelsea

Ex-Brazilian international, Willian Borges has faulted his decision of leaving Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal.

He switched to the Gunners in 2020 for €22 million, however, his stint at the North London side wasn’t the best.

Willian later moved back to his home country where he joined the Corinthians in 2021.

He equally returned to England as a Fulham player in 2022 registering three goals and three assists in 19 appearances in the English top Flight.

However, he told SkySports that he regretted leaving Stamford Bridge: “Yeah. I wish I’d never left. Of course, it’s easy to say now, but when I stop and think about all the situations…I say to myself ‘I wish I never left’. It’s life,” he said.

“I’m happy now at Fulham, enjoying myself there, this is life.”

The two-time Premier League champion also explained what transpired while he was at Arsenal.

“I don’t know. It was in the middle of the… it was changing a lot. I was excited when I signed with them,” he continued. “I was training hard but it just didn’t work, and that’s it,” he ended.