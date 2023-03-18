Wike votes, decries voter apathy

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has expressed concern over the low turnout of voters during the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The governor decried the situation while casting his vote at Ward 9, Unit 7, Obio/Akpor at 11.10a.m.

Wike attributed it to the disappointing performance of INEC during the Feb. 28 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The first election came and people didn’t get what they wanted; obviously they are discouraged and it is expected.

“But for whatever it is, it is still okay. You can’t force people to go and vote. But I am happy with the way it is going. The security agents are doing what they are supposed to do,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aparthy greated the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state despite the early arrival of electoral materials and INEC officials at the polling units.