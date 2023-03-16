Why APC Edo Deputy Chairman was arrested

By Ozioruva Aliu

INFORMATION reaching Vanguard indicated that the State Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jaret Tenebe was arrested over alleged illegal possession of arms, invasion of INEC office in Edo.

Though already released, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare in a statement sent to Vanguard said that Tenebe was arrested alongside one Akeem Zibiri, said to be a retired officer of the NDLEA..

The statement said the two men were arrested in the early hours of Thursday as they allegedly led some thugs to the INEC office in Etsako West where they were apprehended by the Police.

They were alleged to be on a mission to loot and tamper with sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s House of Assembly elections in Edo State.