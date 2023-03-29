We’ll apply ‘force’ to arrest Portable — Police

Ogun State police command has said that it will use minimum force to arrest controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Portable had on Tuesday, in a viral video on social media, resisted arrest by some police officers that invaded his bar in Ogun State,

The Zeh crooner, in the video, could be seen accusing the police of illegal arrest despite being told there was a petition against him.

”Show me your arrest warrant. Why did you come to my office to arrest people? You came and everyone was running. A yahoo boy sent police to arrest me just because I advised him to stop doing yahoo and vent into music.

”Are the police and Yahoo boys now working together? I don’t do Yahoo. I’m a musician. If you want to invite me to your station, you will invite me with money,” he said.

In his reaction to the incident, the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the singer had declined invitation from the police on five occasions.

Oyeyemi stated that Portable is not bigger than the law, adding that minimum force will be used to arrest him.

“We have also sent an invitation to him through his father twice for questioning after a report was lodged against him. The police approached a court to get an arrest warrant for him following his refusal to honour the invitation. On sighting the police, Portable stripped himself naked so as to create a scene.

“Portable is not bigger than the law. We are going to use minimum force to arrest him,” he stated.