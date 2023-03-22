WAEC launches digital education statistic platform

With Edustat, you don’t have to write WAEC for any inquiry -Boss

By Elizabeth Osayande

The head of the national office West African Examinations Council, WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan has stated that the launch of Edustat, an educational statistics platform, has removed the bottleneck, and delay associated with access to information regarding the services of the body.

Speaking at the launch of the digital platform, done in partnership with Sidmach Technologies, Nigeria, Wednesday, the WAEC boss noted that stakeholders do not need to write the body regarding any inquiry, as all information from the body can be accessed anywhere in the world digitally with a little token.

Part of his speech: ” The launch of Educational Statistics, EDUSTAT, platform. A platform designed to ease access to quality data and insights in the educational sector. This innovation was done to take the edge off the manual access to data by stakeholders, improve the quality of service delivery and generate more revenue for the Council.

“With this innovation, we don’t have to go through the rigour, bottleneck, and delay to get and access information. ” WAEC boss noted.

On the reasons for the launch of EDUSTAT, Mr. Areghan explained that:” For many stakeholders, lack of quality data has led to inconsistencies and offered multiple data copies in education. For others, Incorrect data and the absence of analytics have led to false facts resulting in bad decisions making and loss of revenue in some cases.

“WAEC identified these issues and sought to solve the problem through its new EDUSTAT product, which addresses poor infrastructure and the manual process of assessing educational insights and statistics.

The WAEC boss added that the digital platform will be beneficial to different stakeholders such as students, parents, government, and even international organizations including not-for-profit institutions.

His words:” The new product, EDUSTAT, by WAEC is borne out of the desire to provide stakeholders such as researchers, funding agencies, government institutions, schools administrators, and parents with a reliable platform that provides educational insights collected from multiple sources and delivered in simplified graphs, summaries, and dashboards which help them enhance their decision. The core benefit of the EDUSTAT by WAEC platform is access to a comprehensive interactive web report.” Areghan explained.

On his part, the managing director, Sidmach Technologies, Nigeria, Mr. Chijioke Eze, assured WAEC of optimal and revolutionary services.

According to Eze:” Our partnership with WAEC is hinged on providing the best service, that is up-to-date and revolutionary.

” Sidmach is an authentic Nigerian company, with indigenous expertise, working assiduously that data is reliable, secured, and compiles with global standards,” he said.