Uzodimma fires Imo Commissioner in strike action fallout

By Dickson Omobola & Chinozo Alozie

Following the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Imo State to commence an indefinite strike over alleged ill-treatment of workers by the state government, Governor Hope Uzodimma has fired the state Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba, from office.

The union had, Wednesday, in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero titled: ‘Before Imo State becomes a ghost state’, lamented that several anti-workers activities were being orchestrated by the state government, noting that workers were being owed 20 months’ salary arrears.

Ajaero, who alleged the deployment of security agencies against workers when they assembled to conduct the state delegates conference of the congress, said no fewer than 11,000 workers were declared ghost workers, adding that the NLC would not sit down and watch its members being treated unfairly.

Reacting to the allegation by Ajaero that the government meddled in the botched election of the state chapter of the NLC, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, denied that agents of government attacked any delegate and challenged the NLC President to produce evidence of his claim, insisting that no government official was at the venue of the election.

He said: “It is unfortunate that a reputable labour union like NLC now has a President that is not only clannish but impulsive and a liar as well.”

Meanwhile, in a terse statement, yesterday,, Emelumba said: “Accordingly, His Excellency further directs that Chief Ozumba hands over to the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry with immediate effect.”