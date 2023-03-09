Troops nab bandits’ collaborators with N10.59m in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian military operating in the North-West have recovered N10,595,580 from bandits’ collaborators and logistics suppliers, who were ferrying the cash to the hideouts of the criminal elements in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State and Gusau, Zamfara State.

According to Major-General Musa Danmadami, Director, Defence Media Operations, the troops while on patrol in Polowire area of Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State, on 26 February, arrested a suspected bandit collaborator with N9,500,000.

Earlier, on 24 February, based on credible intelligence, troops on patrol at Gusau in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State intercepted a female bandit collaborator en route Taraba State with N1,093,000 concealed in a cosmetic bag.

The recovered sum was said to be for the purchase of arms and ammunition in Taraba State.

Aside the huge sum of cash recovered, Danmadami said that during fighting engagements that ensued, troops of operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 13 bandits as well as rescued 23 kidnapped victims.

He noted that all recovered items and rescued victims were handed over to appropriate authority for further action.

He said that troops also recovered seven AK-47 rifles, 12 AK-47 magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special, one locally-fabricated weapon, four Improvised Explosive Devices, two Dane guns, one motorcycle, one handheld radio, nine bicycles, 39 rustled cows and 74 sheep.

In the North-East, troops fighting against Boko Haram/ISWAP neutralised eight terrorists in several encounters, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilians while a total of 1,332 terrorists and their family members, comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children, surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

He noted that all recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.

Also during the operations, troops recovered 10 AK-47 rifles, 1 LMG, 7 rounds of 5.56 ammo, 1 LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 200 rounds of LMG ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special, 2 Dane guns, 4 AK-47 magazines loaded with 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 24 AK-47 magazines, 1 36 hand grenade and 1 motorcycle.

The DMO added that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorist enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations resulting in foiling of terrorists plans to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru and Monguno in Borno State in a bid to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

He said the air interdiction attack on 24th February 2023 after intelligence reports revealed the terrorists convergence, in series of air strikes was carried out at these identified locations and feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists, as several terrorist were neutralized with their logistics destroyed.

“Also, on 27 February 2023, an air interdiction was conducted at Muzuri in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State following intelligence report of Terrorist meeting in the location. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with logistics also destroyed in the airstrike”.

In the South-South Zone, troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe in prosecution of Operation Octopus Grip “discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refining sites, 341 storage tanks, 31 wooden boats, 260 ovens and 15 dugout pits.

“Troops also recovered 209,000 liters of crude oil, 145,000 liters of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 liters of Premium Motor Spirit, 27 variety of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, 2 speed boats, 2 outboard engine, 8 vehicles and 4 motorcycles while a total of 71 criminals were arrested.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action. It is worth mentoring that the sum of One Hundred Seventy Three Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty Five Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira (N173, 985,650.00) only were denied oil thieves” he said.

Continuing he said, “Precisely, on 25 February 2023, troops on fighting patrol at Obudu town; Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State arrested a suspected cult leader of Vikings confraternity at his residence. Troops search his residence and recovered 1 model MP-25 auto pistol, 1 round of 7.62mm special ammunition, one cartridge and a mobile phone.

“Equally, following credible intelligence, troops on patrol at Ikono and Ogoja Local Government Areas of Cross River State intercepted 2 buses and arrested 11 suspected criminals as well as recovered 5 pistols, 4 locally made pistols, 26 cartridges, 1 Dane gun and 2 machetes. Also, on 6 March 2023, troops conducted cordon and search operation at the residence of a community leader at within Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

“The search was based on credible intelligence on illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Following the operation, troops arrested 2 suspects and recovered 3 locally made guns, 27 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 2 G3 rifle magazines, 1 G3 rifle butt and 1 cleaning rod.”