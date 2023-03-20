Troops foil terrorist attack on Borno collation centre, neutralise 60

HOURS after Governor Babagana Zulum cast his vote at the Ajari Ward polling unit 001 in Mafa Local government of Borno State, over 60 terrorists suspected to be members of Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP faction, attempted to infiltrate the army base serving as collation center for last weekend’s governorship and State Assembly elections, but met their waterloo.

Sources said the terrorists stormed Mafa town in gun trucks and motorcycles around 2:00am and headed towards the military base where collation of votes for the local government was ongoing.

Vanguard learned that troops of Operation Hadin Kai annihilated the terrorists, following an aggressive counter-attack operation which was supported by air taskforce fighter jets dispatched to the scene.

A source said the fighter jets bombarded the fleeing terrorists, killing a huge number while a few who managed to flee, left with fatal wounds.

According to the source, bodies of 60 of the terrorists were recovered, with the bodies riddled with bullets.

A Hilux vehicle, several weapons and ammunition were also said to have been recovered from the fleeing terrorists.

Recall that similar attack occurred during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25.

Unfortunatey, in that attack some internally displaced persons, IDPs, were killed in that attack.