TMP Offisial returns with ‘Jolly’, set to drop new EP

Fast-rising music act Ogunbanwo Olayemi, better known as TMP Offisial is back with ‘Jolly’, a lead single to his Astro Vibez 2 EP expected to drop soon.



‘Jolly’ radiates TMP’s signature style of blending afrobeat rhythms with catchy melodies and insightful lyrics. With the new song, the highly talented singer aims to showcase his growth and versatility as an artiste.



“The song is a testament to my ability to deliver music that not only entertains, but also carries a message that resonates with my audience.” he said.



According to TMP, his upcoming EP, Astro Vibez 2, promises to be a masterpiece that will further establish him as one of the exciting acts to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry.

Over the years, TMP Offisial has collaborated with notable artistes in the Nigerian music industry like Bella Shmurda on ‘Kizo’, Mohbad on ‘Oluwa’, and Rexxie on ‘Move Your Body’, all of which have earned him massive streams and a place among known artists in the music scene.