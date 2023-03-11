Tinubu will transform Nigeria — Popular Cleric

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has assured Nigerians that the transformation they have been clamouring for will soon begin.

He said, whatever pains and hardship Nigerians had been subjected to in almost eight years reign of President Muhammadu Buhari will begin to ease as soon the President-elect, Bola Tinubu assumes office.

Iyunade spoke at a press conference, organized to herald the activities marking the 27th anniversary and 21st annual convention of the church with the theme, “Divine Fruitfulness and Multiplication” scheduled to hold between Sunday, March 19 to Sunday, March 26.

He however noted that the change will definitely not be overnight, but gradual, and life generally will be much more comfortable under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The man of God said that, just as God had said that the reign of President Buhari will bring untold hardship to the country and its people, as it has been witnessed in almost eight years, God has also told him that Nigerians will begin to heave a sigh of relief as soon as Tinubu takes over the mantle of power.

He said, “with the coming of the new government, the transformation we are all clamouring for will start during this regime”.

“God told me severally that the day the present President leaves office, there will be a total turnaround in our country within 24 hours, as well as economic transformation.

“The prophecy that other nations of the world will shift base and move their resources into Nigeria will begin with the coming government. I saw investors lurking at the borders of Nigeria waiting to enter the country and invest. They are awaiting the exit of the present administration. There will be a conducive and safe environment for businesses to survive.”

The man of God however warned that the administration of Tinubu should not joke with the yearnings of the youth, saying that it is one decision that could make or mar his government.

Iyunade also revealed that the world should also prepare for the outbreak of another virus and as such, the World Health Organization (WHO) should organise itself for research to save the world from this disease.

Speaking on the nation’s electoral process while answering questions from newsmen, Iyunade said Nigerians are not ready for good governance and credible election with their attitude to voting buying.

He said, “we don’t have integrity in our system, the system has collapsed. We are Nigerians, even if angels come from heaven to rule us, we will corrupt them”.

Iyunade, said elections in Nigeria are won by the smartest candidates and not credible candidates, insisting that, no political party can exonerate itself from rigging.

He stressed that Nigerians should not expect good governance and credible elections until they change their attitude and mindset about elections.

“There is no political party that does not rig during the election, we all saw what happened during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, all the political parties manipulated the election, but the smartest of them won.