Tinubu needs our prayers, support to succeed – Methodist Prelate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sunday Ola Makinde, has stressed the need for Nigerians to offer ardent prayers and support for the administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, for it to succeed and achieve ball electoral promises.

Makinde, stated this on Wednesday, at a Special Thanksgiving Service, on the ocassion of 71 birthday of Tinubu, held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr.Tayo Ayinde, the Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, ex-Deputy governor, Femi Pedro, a member of the Allow Progresives Congress, APC, Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, Dr. Yomi Finih, on Wednesday, led other dignitaries at a Special Thanksgiving Service, on the ocassion of 71 birthday of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Other dignitaries at the event, tagged: “A day of Thanksgiving and Praise” are: very Rev. Bukola Adeleke, Special Adviser on Religion (Christian) to Governor Sanwo-Olu, guests and well-wishers among others, graced the ocassion.

Prelate Makinde lead officiating ministers, which include: Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State chapter, Rt. Rev, Dr. Adegbite.

Ayinde, opened the service with the reading of Psalm 111:1-10.

Makinde, who set described the celebrant, Tinubu as a visionary leader who deserved to be celebrated as God has made him a winner, as President-elect of Nigeria.

“On behalf of CAN, am giving you (Tinubu) a dual congratulations First, on your 71 birthday and secondly, on your victory election as President of Nigeria.

“Thanksgiving and praises are key to show gratitude to God.”