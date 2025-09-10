Tinubu needs our prayers to succeed, OBJ, Ooni, Alao, Ajayi urge Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Rev. Esther Ajayi, have urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

The dignitaries stated this during the centenary anniversary thanksgiving of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of Obasanjo, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, wife of the former president, said, “God gave us the privilege to celebrate the centenary, and C&S 100 years will birth the salvation of Nigeria.

“Among other countries in Africa, Nigeria is the first. This is an occasion that we will never forget; God has marked Nigeria to be the best. Let us not stop praying for our president for God to lead him right.”

Oba Ogunwusi, while urging Nigerians to pray for Tinubu to succeed, said, “100 years is the grace and mercy that the C&S church received. None of us was born when the church was formed, but the impact of Baba Orimolade still speaks.

“In the next 100 years, what would be remembered of you and me? I also grew up in C&S. Let’s remember President Tinubu in our prayers. He needs our prayers to succeed. Nigeria shall be greater than this.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, Rev. Esther Ajayi urged Nigerians to walk in love and unity. She said, “Nigeria needs love more than ever, and with love and our prayers for President Bola Tinubu, we can’t miss it. With the centenary anniversary, I pray the Lord will turn the captivity of Nigeria to the best in Jesus’ name.”

Speaking on the significance of the anniversary, the supreme head of the church, Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao, prayed, saying, “God will meet and touch the heart of all our leaders to act right. Because if they fail, we have failed, and if they succeed, we succeed. Bad government will come to an end; banditry will also come to an end in Nigeria.”

Ijesha Market CDA ‘ll usher in progress, govt’s palliatives for residents-Chairman, Olusegun

The chairman of the Ijesha Market Council Development Area, Mr. Silva Olusegun, has said that the the approval of the CDA, will usher in more benefits like government palliatives, street repairs and lots more from the government.

This is coming as residents of the area expressed utmost joy and appreciation to Lagos State Government for the approval, saying its long overdue. This was demonstrated as they trooped out enmass yesterday, despite the heavy rain to register themselves and their households during the exercise.

According to Olusegun, “the Ijesha Market area has been neglected over a very long period of time and has not been enjoying the closeness of Government’s present as other CDAs have.

“The new CDA, having been duly registered as a Federal Government’s intervention programme, will usher in more benefits like government palliatives, street repairs and lots more from the government the same way other CDAs have been enjoying”.

He also assured that whatever the government has for the people of the CDA will get to all the beneficiaries as the case may be.

He also pleaded with all the residents of the area to cooperate with the council authority and be patient with them as they will ensure the impact of the government is positively felt by all.

Mrs Olukoya, who responded, said “we are happy for this approval because we will start to enjoy what others have been enjoying. The rain cannot stop us no matter what.”