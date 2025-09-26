Our economy has turned around, says President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the economy has turned the corner for good, following the success of the economic reforms introduced by his administration over two years ago.

He assured Nigerians that they would soon begin to enjoy the fruits of the reforms and thanked them for their patience and support.

The President spoke at the coronation of his friend and political ally, Imperial Majesty Oba (Sen) Abdul-Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

President Tinubu said the reforms have been successful because of the support, endurance, and sacrifices of Nigerians.

“Today, I am honoured to bring the cheering news that our economy has turned around and there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” the President stated.

The President commended the Olubadan of Ibadan for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and for overcoming an illegal impeachment as a governor.

“Today is an exciting day for me, Kabiyesi. Happy birthday to you. It is also a happy day for you. As President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a great honour to witness this history unfold.

“All the things we started together with great expectations, and the history we shared are coming to pass. I pray that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the rare leaders in history to ascend the throne of your forefathers.

“I pray that God will grant you more years of joy, prosperity and relevance,” the President said.

President Tinubu said that the Olubadan of Ibadanland played a significant role in Nigeria’s political history, and had remained a pillar of hope through the experiences of impeachment, perseverance and resilience as a former governor of the state.

He thanked all the former and serving governors, the traditional rulers, for attending the coronation.

“It is a joy and great excitement for us. I appreciate you all. As for me, this is homecoming,” he stated.

Governor Seyi Makinde presented the new Olubadan, a former governor of the state and a senator, with the staff of office and a certificate.

Governor Makinde said Oba Ladoja’s coronation has ended the disputes among families regarding who occupies traditional thrones.

“It is a great honour to celebrate the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. All sons and daughters of the state at home and in the diaspora are proud of this historic moment. We must uphold our tradition.

“I also want to say all challenges associated with the Ibadan traditional institution are now over, and put behind us. This means that the process is now sacrosanct,” the governor said.

The Governor thanked the President for taking the time to honour the traditional ruler and the people.

“There is no more rancour about the kingship in Ibadanland, ” the governor added.

Oba Ladoja said his ascension to the throne reflected the race of life and place of destiny.

“I accept not just the paraphernalia of office but also the responsibilities attached to it

“I want to sincerely appreciate my brother and friend, President Bola Tinubu, for honouring me and all the sons and daughters of Ibadanland with his visit here today.

“It is not by power, influence, connection, or money that we are here today. I appreciate God for taking me to the finishing line from the starting point as the Mogaji of the all-inclusive Arusa family, Isale Osi, Ibadan, in 1992 till date,” he added.

The Olubadan noted that he would uphold the trust the Olubadan Council members and kingmakers reposed in him while thanking the governor for ratifying his selection.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji; and the Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke. The former Governors were Donald Duke of Cross River, Olagunsoye Oyinola of Osun State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, and Sen. Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State.

President Tinubu was accompanied to the event by Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service Zacch Adedeji.

The Sultan of Sokoto and co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar III, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, were also at the ceremony.