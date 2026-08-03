Oyedepo to govt: Preaching in bus not an issue, address insecurity

Bishop David Oyedepo

By Henry Oduah

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has criticised the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 which seeks to set a ₦50,000 fine for preaching in commercial buses.

According to the Senate, the provision has been part of Nigerian law since the enactment of the FRSC Establishment Act in 2007. It also said the amendment bill is about the safety of commuters and other road users and is not intended to undermine any religious activity in the public space.

Oyedepo said in a recent sermon at his church in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, a video of which went viral on Monday, that the government should instead address insecurity.

The cleric said he would rather pray against killers, not for them.

“Woe to all destructive agents in Nigeria. Whether in power or out of power, judgement has finally come,” he said.

“You can’t slaughter members of my family and want me to pray for you. I pray against you, against your household, against your generation, in the name of Jesus.”

“Everybody knows that these wicked people are being sponsored. Anyone who doesn’t know that, that’s a problem,” he continued.

“Every sponsor of killers in Nigeria, you come under a curse today.

“You mean they kill people every day and government is pretending not to know what to do?

“I have not heard any statement from government quarters against the killings. I’m yet to hear one, sir. Our human life is not of value anymore?

“And now you mustn’t preach in the bus, is that an issue?”

Oyedepo said he had remained silent for a long time but believed divine justice was imminent.

“When you see God keep quiet at the wickedness of the wicked, it’s because the bubble is about to burst,” he said.

“As the Lord lives… this bubble will burst. Go and hide anywhere. The bubble will burst,” the clergyman added.