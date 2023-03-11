S’East will watch Tinubu rule till 2031, handover to Northerner – Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on drainages has predicted that President-elect, Bola Tinubu will rule Nigeria till 2031 and subsequently handover to a northerner.

Igbokwe said this in response to a comment on a post he had made on Facebook.

Igbokwe had made a post on his official page, justifying that Igbos residing in Lagos should support the re-election of the governor who is seeking his second term.

According to him, the president-elect and former governor of the state had backed well-known Igbo businessmen in Lagos, saying that supporting Sanwo-Olu would be a way for them to repay Tinubu for his kindness over the years.

He wrote, “President-Elect ASIWAJU BAT is a good friend of the Igbo and he did his best for prominent Igbo businessmen and women in Lagos including me.

“This is payback time and we should do this by voting for GOV SANWO OLU en-mass on March 18.”

However, in what looks like a disagreement to Igbokwe’s post, a follower Ejike Akunna stormed the comment section to ridicule the APC chieftain.

Ejike wrote, “Dash him your wife and daughters and enthrone him as your family deity. That’ll be adequate payback”.

Angered by Ejike’s comment, Igbokwe declared that despite anger and hatred being meted at Tinubu by Southeast people, Asiwaju would rule the country for eight years and hand over to a northerner, ruling out the possibility of Igbo presidency.

His reply reads, “When I see the level of despicable abuses and calling of names coming from the South East young people I run away with the thinking that we Diderot not do our duties as parents. Shame has enveloped me from head to toes.

“Ejike Akunna jisieike, mark my words here: Asiwaju from 2023 to 2031 and another Northerner from 2031 to 2039. We will still be children of anger and children of hate and life goes on. We will be onlookers because we refused to play politics. Dazzol!!!”