Rivers: NRM Guber candidate raises alarm over false rape accusation 

Mr Sobomabo Jackrich, the Governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Rivers, has raised the alarm of alleged plans by some people to frame him up over rape and child molestation accusation so as to scuttle his ambition.

Jackrich made this known on Sunday at a media briefing in Port Harcourt.

Jackrich said his offence was because he criticised certain authorities in the State, on alleged subversion of the will of the people during the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly general elections.

Jackrich said the alleged plan was to put him off and lock him up by security agents, so as to make sure he did not come out to participate in the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections.

He said his other offence was because he spoke against the ills, happenings in the the state, such as giving employment and promotions of workers few weeks to the expiration of the current administration.

He also recalled that in 2019, the same people framed him up on spurious allegations and were to charge him to court on child rape and child molestation, all in an attempt to tarnish his image.

He therefore called on security agencies, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the allegations and avert the plan.

He said his party would not relent in ensuring that the built reputation of the candidate is not tarnished on any cheap blackmail or campaign of calumny that would make him look like a criminal. (NAN)