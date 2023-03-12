Referee Scandal: ‘We’re innocent’, Laporta assures Barca fans

Barcelona president has reacted to corruption allegations leveled against the club over payment to refereeing committees in Spain.

Laporta, on Sunday, took to Twitter to assure the club fans worldwide that the club is innocent of all allegations made against it.

He said that the allegation is nothing but a campaign to tarnish the honour of the club.

Laporta, however, promised that the right actions will be taken to defend the integrity of the club.

He wrote,“Culers, be calm. Barça is innocent of what it is accused of and the victim of a campaign against its honor in which everyone is now involved. No surprise, we will defend Barça and demonstrate the Club’s innocence. Many will have to rectify.”

Culers, you can be calm. Barça is innocent of the accusations made against it and is the victim of a campaign, that now involves everyone, to harm its honorability. It is no surprise, and we will defend Barça and prove that the Club is innocent. Many will be forced to rectify.— Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) March 12, 2023

Accusations were made against Barcelona’s ex-presidents, Sandro Rosell, and Josep Maria Bartomeu. The two allegedly paid the refereeing committee chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira over 2.9 million euros between 2014 and 2018 which led to the accusations of sports corruption and unfair administration being made.