Polls: We‘ve done well – IGP, Usman Alkali Baba

…Says Police will investigate infractions identified during polls

By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has said the Nigeria Police Force has done well in policing the governorship and state’s houses of assembly elections on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The IGP also stated that the Nigerian Police will investigating some of the infractions identified during the elections.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the IGP made the disclosure when he patroled and monitored the gubernatorial elections in Kafanchan, Kaduna, and Jos in Plateau state.

He said, “The patrol by road commenced. Saturday 18th March, 2023, as the concoy moved through Abuja, Bwaari, Jere, Kwoi, Kafanchan, Jos, and Kaduna.

“The IGP interfaced with senior officers of the NPF, military, and paramilitary at various points while on the patrol.

The FPRO quoted the IGP saying, “We believe we have done well in policing the electoral process, while we promise to investigate some of the infractions identified during the polls”.