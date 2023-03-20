Ogun guber: Labour Party congratulates Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun Source: @dabiodunMFR

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party, under the leadership of Micheal Asade, has congratulated the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on his re-election as governor of the state, saying his victory did not come as a surprise.

The party also described Abiodun’s victory as sweet and well-deserved.

It also commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 governorship election in the State.

The Labour Party in a message by the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi praises Ogun State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and other management staff, which according to the party, lived up to expectations in the discharge of its constitutional role.

The party also commended the security agencies and the entire residence of the State for coming out to discharge their constitutional role.

“The party congratulates the performing governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his victory at the polls. The victory is a testament to your grassroots appeal to the people of the state, and the confidence the residence have in your leadership style”.

“It’s a confirmation of the elevation of truth over falsehood, reality over deception and full defeat of the amalgamation of principalities and powers in political equation of Ogun State and shut up victory against serial betrayers who had before now assumed and ascribed the status of supreme God Almighty but by this victory of Gov Dapo Abiodun, this bunch of disjointed political misfits and despots are now confined to the political dust bin of history”.

“We in Labour Party are witnesses to the landmark achievements of his Excellency during your first tenure, and we urge you to continue to use the mandate given to you to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Ogun State”.

“Labour Party said the outcome of the election was a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ogun State”.

The Party added that the sterling performance and achievements of Prince Dapo Abiodun in his first term also informed the decision of the Ogun electorate to re-elect him for another term.

Labour Party also expressed confidence that Prince Dapo Abiodun would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“Our prayer for the Governor is that Almighty God will continue to give you knowledge, wisdom and good judgment required to continue to administer the affairs of the state”.

We at Labour Party assured the governor of working with him for the development and peace of our dear state.

“This victory is a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ogun