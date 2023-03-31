NSCDC arrests 9 over alleged meter bypass in Osun

File photo

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, has arrested nine suspects for allegedly tampering with electricity meters in their residences to circumvent payment of the energy consumed.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Kehinde Adeleke, on Friday in Osogbo.

Adeleke said that the suspects were arrested in Owode, on Ilesa road in Osogbo, on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

during a joint task force operation of NSCDC and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

He said that eight of the suspects were males, while one was a female.

Adeleke said that the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Sunday Agboola, assured that the corps would leave no stone unturned in bringing perpetrators of energy theft to book.

Agboola also described energy theft, vandalism and other vices as part of the major factors militating against the development of the country.

“It is not going to be business as usual, as the command is ready to put a stop to this act.

‘’We shall leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of energy theft to book.

“NSCDC will keep arresting those people to serve as deterrent to those engaging in criminal infractions, such as vandalism, bypass, illegal connection, load diversion and others,” he said.

The commandant urged members of the public to join hands with the corps in safeguarding the critical national assets in their neighbourhoods by reporting the activities of vandals and saboteurs to the nearest NSCDC offices in their areas.

Agboola, who said that the suspects had made confessional statements, added that they would be prosecuted in a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also warned non-staffers of IBEDC operating under the guise of maintenance to steer clear of power installations in the state.