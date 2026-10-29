Alleged $2.1m land deal: Lawyers bicker over case against Wike’s son

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — Two senior lawyers have engaged in a war of words over the ongoing case concerning an alleged $2.1million Abuja land transaction involving Jordan Nyesom-Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Jordan’s lawyer, Dr. Ogwu Onoja, SAN, accused Ibrahim Waru, counsel to the claimants, of distorting the facts of the case with lies which, he said, were aimed at tarnishing the reputation of his client, who, he said, openly denied any involvement in the alleged land racket during his court appearance.

He insisted that his client neither had any transaction with the claimants nor admitted collecting the money.

“This haze of lies and malicious fabrication appears to be an orchestrated media campaign intended to whip up sentiments, compromise the mind of the public and intimidate the judge.

“For the record, Jordan Wike, in his defence before the court, stated in unequivocal terms that he has never met Safwan Garba G.Y. or any of his agents at any time.

“He maintained this line of defence while giving evidence in court on September 28 and 30, 2026. One, therefore, wonders why a lawyer would grant interviews to misrepresent what transpired in court weeks after the proceedings.

“It is baffling that this interview by I.G. Waru was granted this week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, close to a month after the proceedings at the FCT High Court. It is clearly the source of defamatory comments, unfounded claims and unproven conclusions being made on social media by ignorant members of the public,” Onoja, SAN, added in a statement he made available to journalists.

However, reacting to the statement, yesterday, Waru insisted that his clients were in possession of the signature of Wike’s son on the acknowledgement receipt for the $2.1million paid for the disputed land.

Waru said the interview was granted to sensitise members of the public to the honest and true facts of what actually transpired, in light of the distorted facts widely and wrongly circulated on social media.

According to him, nothing said in the interview was contemptuous, conclusive, undermining or overreaching.

“Despite the claim of Jordan Wike denying ever knowing or meeting Safwan Garba GY, the WhatsApp chats, whose number Jordan Wike admitted to be his, not only confirmed the familiarity between the duo but also established discussion and understanding regarding the giving and taking of the sum of $2.1million, the subject in contention.”

He said it was common knowledge that a civil case is distinct from a criminal case and that both can be pursued concurrently.