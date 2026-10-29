2027: ‘Churches in Nigeria should remain non-partisan’

By Olayinka Latona

ABEOKUTA — AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, Rhema Christian Church and Towers has urged the Nigerian church to remain non-partisan, insisting that its role is to educate consciences and promote justice, truth and good governance rather than endorse candidates or dictate political choices.

Addressing journalists at the Champion Peace Cathedral in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, the Presiding Bishop and Pastor-General, Archbishop Taiwo Akinola, said the church should not align with any political party but must never be indifferent to the country’s challenges.

Akinola said: “The Church must remain non-partisan but never indifferent to justice, truth and good governance. We must educate consciences rather than dictate political choices.

“The true measure of political leadership is not the volume of campaign promises but the tangible improvement in citizens’ lives.”

While restating the church’s non-partisan stance, the cleric called for peaceful, transparent and credible polls and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies, political parties, candidates and civil society organisations to work towards credible elections.

He warned against vote-buying, intimidation, electoral violence, religious manipulation and misinformation, and called on young people and senior citizens to complete voter registration and collect their Permanent Voter Cards where applicable.

He also urged the government to confront drug abuse, the rising cost of living, healthcare deficits and youth unemployment, just as he expressed concern over substance abuse, particularly among young Nigerians.

He said: “Nigeria must not abandon a generation whose creativity, strength and potential are indispensable to national development.”