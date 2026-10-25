Police arrest suspect over railway vandalism in Ogun, recover 16 iron rods

By James Ogunnaike Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old man, Shobande Taofeek, over alleged vandalism and theft of railway infrastructure in the Arigbajo area of the state.

The police also recovered 16 railway iron rods and two gas cylinders suspected to have been stolen during the operation.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the command following intelligence reports about the alleged vandalism and theft of railway materials in the area.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the operatives intensified surveillance and patrols in the affected area on Friday October 23, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

According to the statement, the suspect subsequently led the operatives to an uncompleted building where the recovered items were found.

“On 23 October 2026, SWAT operatives intensified surveillance and patrols in the affected area, leading to the suspect’s arrest. He subsequently led the operatives to an uncompleted building where the stolen items were recovered as exhibits,” the statement said.

The police further disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had allegedly admitted involvement in similar offences on three previous occasions.

However, the command said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged crime and identify other individuals who might have been involved.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects connected with the crime and recover any additional stolen property,” the statement added.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting public assets and critical infrastructure, warning that those responsible for vandalism would be brought to justice.

Ojajuni, according to the statement, reaffirmed the command’s “unwavering commitment to protecting public assets, safeguarding critical infrastructure and bringing perpetrators of economic sabotage to justice.”

He also called on residents to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information that could help prevent crime and protect public infrastructure across the state.

The police urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, stressing the importance of community participation in crime prevention and the maintenance of safer communities.