Meet the 6 delectable, powerful ladies of Real Housewives of Abuja

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja), which marks the eighth version of the hit format in Africa, premieredam exclusively on Showmax on 17 February 2023, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

The new series follows the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja. The women include Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city of Abuja and beyond.

Arafa is an art entrepreneur, creative director and founder of Selaralifestyle. She is married and a mother to amazing twins.

Comfort Booth is a lawyer, social commentator, travel blogger and talk show host. She is a partner at Asia Ahmed and Co.

Ojoma Sule, also known as OJ Posharella, is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Posharella Group of Companies. She is also the founder of Posharella Life Foundation, an NGO with the mission to create a better life, society and world.

Princess Jecoco is a lawyer, brand ambassador, influencer, content creator and hotelier. She is currently the managing director of the Sefcon group of hotels. She is married and a mother to two beautiful, energetic kids.

Samantha Homossany is a wellness entrepreneur and creative director of Zohi Taglit. She is passionate about art, fashion and style. She is married to an Abuja-based Israeli millionaire and is a mother of four children.

Tutupie is a trained and certified chef and event curator. She is the creative director of Urban Day Party.