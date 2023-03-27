LASG grants access to Chrisland terminal classes

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has granted permission for students in terminal classes to access Chrisland High School, Opebi for physical learning ahead of their examinations due to begin soon.

Recall that the school was shut in the heat of controversy over the death of 12 years Whitney Adedina who died in February of alleged electrocution during the school’s inter-house sports activities in Agege stadium.

In a statement signed by Asst. Director of the state ministry of education, Ganiu Lawal, on Monday, the education commissioner, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo broke the news in an update on the case of the deceased student of the school, Miss. Whitney Adeniran.

Part of her speech read: “The school will remain closed until all necessary judicial processes superintended over by the State’s Ministry of Justice and other ongoing administrative inquests within the purview of the Office of Education Quality Assurance and other agencies are completed”. She also hinted that arrangements are ongoing for other categories of students to return to school.

“The Commissioner added that “the temporary permission to allow the terminal classes comprising JSS3 and SS3 students access to the school was granted to enable them to participate in their terminal examinations “.

“The Ministry, with support of the Lagos State Joint Task Force in charge of the implementation of the child protection policy and safeguarding, which is made up of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education Quality Assurance and others, will continue to engage with Whitney Adeniran’s Family.” Mrs. Adefisayo noted.