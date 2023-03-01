How to fund eNaira wallets — Bullnet boss

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chief Executive Officer, Bullnet Bulletin and Enquiries Networking Services, has disclosed that eNaira introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, can be funded directly with cash-purchased vouchers.





He disclosed this in a media parley during a presentation to showcase how the USSD channel of the eNaira can be employed to soothe the pain felt by Nigerians given the current scarcity of cash as the country’s transition from a predominantly cash-based economy to a cashless one.





He said: “In the bid to foster continuous improvement for the eNaira, the CBN has employed the services of indigenous tech firms and start-ups with innovative ideas and proposals that are relevant to the specific Nigerian market conditions are economically viable and operationally feasible within the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) ecosystem thus showing their relentless support for home-grown talents.





One such home-grown start-up is the patented BULLNET Platform that was given the chance to use its technology to proffer solutions to peculiar needs and requirements of the Nigerian masses as it adopts and uses the CBDC as the main medium for payments, settlements and remittances.





He further noted that the CBN has collaborated with Chamsmobile Limited (a CBN licensed Mobile Money Operator and Super-Agent) to address challenges faced primarily by the unbanked, the underserved and those on the other side of the digital divide by developing the service known as “eNairaeNhanced Services”.

“It is expected that Nigerians will proudly associate with this innovation and register to have the eNaira wallet.