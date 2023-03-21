Harry Potter’s actor Paul Grant collapses, dies

By Biodun Busari

A British actor, Paul Grant who appeared in Harry Potter and Star Wars films has died on Monday at the age of 56.

Grant, who played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London, in the United Kingdom, last Thursday afternoon.

His daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed his death to Sky News, saying, “I’m heartbroken. No girl deserves their dad to be taken away…He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.”

The deceased was pronounced dead at 3.49 am on Monday after the family made a decision to switch off his life support machine on Sunday.

Sky News reported that he was declared brain dead before his eventual death following his collapse on March 16.

The stuntman, aside from Star Wars and Harry Potter appearances, also acted in the 1988 film Willow and the cult classic Labyrinth alongside David Bowie in 1986.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “We were called at 2.08 pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to [the] hospital as a priority.”

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.