Guber election: Abians react to Otti’s emergence

Otti

…New Abia has begun – Ex- Rep member

…Abia needs a change – Archbishop Opoko

By Steve Oko

Former member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, has described the emergence of Otti as the beginning of a new Abia.

Obioma who was the Labour Party State Collation Agent, said the struggles that led to the emergence of Otti were struggles between the forces of light and darkness.

He thanked Abians and the ‘Obident family’ for standing firm behind the Labour Party candidate despite the stiff opposition by the ruling party and its agents.

The ex-lawmaker described the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the hero of the election particularly the Returning Officer, and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, who insisted on the rules of the game.

He said that it took a woman of courage in the mould of the Returning Officer to withstand pressures to compromise the poll.

He thanked her for living above board and setting a good example that not all Nigerians are corrupt.

Obioma further noted that the introduction of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS machines, had finally exposed the mystery Obingwa votes which the ruling PDP had, in the past, relied upon to rig itself into power.

He expressed shock that Obingwa which is claiming to have delivered 108,000 votes to PDP only had 27,000 accredited voters according to BVAS.

Obioma said good governance had finally berthed in Abia

He said the Obidient family throughout the country would be greatly encouraged by Otti’s triumph.

He said with the victory in Abia, ” Enugu is next”, adding that every stolen mandate of the Obident Family would all be recovered.

In an interview with our Correspondent, the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, Archbishop Raphael Chibuzor Opoko, said he was excited about Otti’s emergence.

” I’m excited; we need a change. We prayed for it and it has happened.

” We have a state where workers are owed for years. When you come to church you will know how poor people are.

.”The PDP has been in power for 24 years and there is no running water in Umuahia the state capital. Can you see any meaningful development here?

” So, Abians need a change to move forward “.

Archbishop Opoko who said he had a revelation of Otti’s emergence about two years ago, said the ex-banker had no option but to deliver.

He vowed to personally lead a campaign against Otti if he failed to perform.

” Otti has no choice than to perform. He cannot afford to fail the people. If he doesn’t perform I will lead the campaign against him.

” His emergence was not carnal but spiritual. It was not a fluke. I saw the revelation about two years back and I was made to understand that it was going to be tough, and it was tough.

” He is starting afresh to rebuild Abia and give it a new meaning”

The cleric thanked God for answering the prayers of Abians by giving them the leader they yelled for.

He, solicited the continued prayers and support of all to enable the Governor-elect to succeed.