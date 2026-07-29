Insecurity: Campus Journalists must embrace ethical reporting, fact-checking — NGE President

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, has charged campus journalists across the country to embrace ethical journalism, rigorous fact-checking and conflict-sensitive reporting as tools for promoting peace, tackling insecurity and supporting national development.

Anaba gave the charge on Wednesday at the 9th Annual Symposium and 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Academic Campus Journalists (ACJ), Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, affiliated with the University of Ibadan.

The symposium was themed: “Journalism and Insecurity: The Roles of Campus Journalists and Professionals in Promoting Peace and National Development.”

Represented by Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, the NGE president said journalists wield enormous influence over public perception and national stability, warning that irresponsible reporting, misinformation and sensationalism could worsen insecurity.

He described journalism as a public trust that must be exercised with responsibility, professionalism and integrity.

“Journalism and insecurity are deeply interconnected. The media can either contribute to insecurity through misinformation, sensationalism and irresponsible reporting, or help reduce insecurity through accurate, ethical and conflict-sensitive journalism,” he said.

Anaba noted that insecurity has continued to undermine Nigeria’s development by discouraging investment, disrupting education, weakening businesses and limiting employment opportunities.

“No nation can achieve sustainable development where insecurity persists. Investors are reluctant to invest, schools cannot function effectively, businesses struggle to survive and employment opportunities diminish in an insecure environment. Security, therefore, remains a prerequisite for meaningful national development,” he added.

He expressed concern over increasing security challenges in higher institutions, including kidnappings, cult-related violence, attacks on student transportation, armed invasions of campuses and political unrest, saying such developments had disrupted academic activities in some institutions.

The NGE president urged campus journalists to report responsibly by using neutral language, avoiding inflammatory content and verifying information before publication.

“Verification must always come before publication. Even a single inaccurate social media post or unverified report can trigger panic, violence or public disorder,” he said.

He described campus journalists as important actors in peacebuilding, noting that they often serve as early warning mechanisms because of their proximity to developments within educational institutions.

“Campus journalists are not merely student reporters. They are the next generation of media professionals and important contributors to Nigeria’s democratic development,” he said.

Anaba also urged journalists to promote civic education, encourage constructive dialogue, challenge misinformation and amplify marginalised voices in ways that foster peace, reconciliation and national unity.

He advised professional journalists to remain impartial during conflicts, hold public institutions accountable, educate citizens on governance and democratic processes, and avoid sensational reporting.

“Accuracy must never be sacrificed for speed or sensationalism. Every journalist should adopt the principle of ‘verify first, publish second’,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, a logistics expert, Dr. Joel Babatunde Agbebi, urged journalists to reject sensationalism and fake news, describing truthful communication as the foundation of peace and national development.

Agbebi warned that the rapid spread of misinformation, particularly on social media, had heightened fear and weakened public confidence.

“Much of the news circulating in the mainstream and social media today is sensational. Not everything you see should be forwarded immediately to your phone, WhatsApp or other platforms. False and negative news creates panic, and panic destroys minds, weakens nations and undermines everything that has been built with integrity,” he said.

He challenged campus journalists to build careers founded on integrity and professionalism, reminding them that today’s student reporters could become tomorrow’s editors, broadcasters, public affairs analysts and government spokespersons.

“The byline you earn today will shape national conversations tomorrow,” he said.

Agbebi urged journalists to consider the impact of their reports before publication, adding that responsible journalism should unite rather than divide society.

He also advised media practitioners to embrace digital ethics, verify images and videos before publication and use artificial intelligence responsibly.

“Nigeria does not simply need more journalists; she needs responsible journalists. Let your work inspire hope, encourage unity, defend the truth and promote justice,” he said.

In his welcome address, President of the Academic Campus Journalists, Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Tunde-Oso Modadeoluwa Alayololuwa, said the anniversary celebration marked a decade of resilience, growth and commitment to responsible campus journalism.

He said the symposium highlighted the critical role journalists play in promoting truth, accountability and positive societal change.

Alayololuwa noted that campus journalism remains a platform for giving voice to the voiceless and contributing to national development, adding that investment in young journalists is essential to the future of the profession.