Over 16,000 Nigerian doctors emigrated in six years, NMA demands healthcare reforms

By Adeola Badru

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State chapter, has raised concerns over the declining state of the country’s healthcare system, warning that urgent reforms in healthcare leadership, funding and workforce retention are needed to prevent a deeper crisis.

The association made the call on Wednesday during its 2026 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Ibadan, with the theme: “Redefining Healthcare Leadership in Nigeria: Innovation, Accountability and Sustainable Development.”

Delivering the keynote address, the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr Titilola Ibiyemi, said Nigeria could no longer afford a “business-as-usual” approach to healthcare management, stressing the need for transformational leadership to restore public confidence and improve service delivery.

Ibiyemi said healthcare leadership must move beyond routine administration by embracing innovation, accountability, strategic planning and collaboration to build a resilient and sustainable health system.

She identified brain drain, inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, weak accountability structures and overdependence on donor support as major challenges hindering the country’s ability to provide quality healthcare.

The medical director disclosed that more than 16,000 Nigerian doctors left the country between 2017 and 2023, describing the development as a major threat to the nation’s healthcare workforce.

She also revealed that although primary healthcare centres account for about 75 per cent of Nigeria’s health facilities, only about 20 per cent of the country’s nearly 30,000 primary healthcare centres are fully functional.

Ibiyemi further lamented that Nigeria currently allocates about 3.86 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to healthcare, far below the 15 per cent benchmark agreed under the Abuja Declaration.

She added that about 76 per cent of healthcare expenditure in the country is still funded directly by citizens through out-of-pocket payments.

“Leadership in healthcare must be intentional, innovative and accountable. Leaders must inspire change, strengthen institutions, embrace technology and ensure efficient management of available resources to improve patient outcomes,” she said.

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Oyewusi Gureje, noted that doctors occupy strategic leadership positions within Nigeria’s healthcare system and must continue to develop the skills required to drive reforms.

He urged participants at the conference to strengthen professional collaboration and develop solutions capable of improving healthcare delivery nationwide.

Speaking with journalists after the event, Chairman of Oyo NMA, Dr Happy Adedapo, said the conference was organised to address the critical challenges confronting the nation’s health sector.

Adedapo disclosed that the association would present a communiqué containing recommendations to relevant government authorities, while calling for stronger collaboration among governments, employers, development partners and healthcare professionals.

While acknowledging some improvements in doctors’ welfare, including the payment of professional allowances for federal health workers and increased support for some state-owned health institutions, he said the measures had not been enough to halt the migration of medical personnel.

“The japa syndrome remains one of the biggest challenges facing the health sector. Government must identify the factors pushing doctors out of the country and address them. Nigeria cannot continue training doctors for export while our hospitals face severe manpower shortages,” he said.

He called for improved remuneration, better working conditions, upgraded health infrastructure, enhanced security and expanded career development opportunities to retain skilled medical professionals in the country.

Participants at the conference, including former Oyo NMA Chairman, Dr Damilola Louis; President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Oyo State chapter, Dr Shakirat Olanlege; and Dr Temitope Ilori, also advocated a review of Nigeria’s medical curriculum to include administrative and entrepreneurial studies to better prepare future doctors for leadership roles in the healthcare sector.