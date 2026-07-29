Finance ministry warns new recruits against fake N50,000 resumption fee scam

The Federal Ministry of Finance has disowned a fraudulent message circulating among newly recruited staff, allegedly directing them to pay a non-refundable administrative fee of N50,000 before resuming duty.

The ministry, in a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Relations, Efe Ovuakporie, on Wednesday, described the message as a scam designed to exploit unsuspecting applicants through false claims made in the name of the ministry.

The fake message, titled “Administrative Update and Compliance Notice for Newly Recruited Staff,” purportedly claimed that the Human Resource Management Department had directed newly recruited personnel to pay an administrative fee as a condition for assuming duty.

The ministry, however, stated that no such directive was issued and that the message did not originate from any office or official of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

It stressed that recruitment into the ministry is conducted strictly in line with established procedures of the Federal Civil Service, adding that applicants and newly recruited staff are not required to pay any administrative, processing or resumption fee at any stage of the recruitment, documentation or onboarding process.

The ministry advised prospective employees and members of the public to disregard the fraudulent message and avoid making payments or disclosing personal and financial information to individuals behind the scheme.

It urged anyone who receives the message or has information that could assist in identifying those responsible to report the matter to relevant law enforcement agencies or through the ministry’s official communication channels.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, fairness and integrity in its recruitment processes, urging Nigerians to verify employment-related information through official government channels before taking any action.