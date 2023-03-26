Fani-Kayode tackles British envoy over visa ban threats

The Director, New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday reacted to the visa ban comment made by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that Llewellyn-Jones during an interview with Nigeria Info FM on Sunday, faulted some politicians for making “derogatory” remarks.

“Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand. It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that,” Llewellyn-Jones partly said.

Reacting to the aforesaid comment, Fani-Kayode urged the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria to “keep his dirty nose out of our internal affairs.”

These are my personal views and I am constrained to express them given the fact that one @benllewellynjo1, a misguided, mischievous and clearly unlettered Englander who does not know his place, threw away all caution and mentioned my name in his inglorious commentary.



“I would advise this Ben, who I am told is the Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to Nigeria, to keep his dirty nose out of our internal affairs. Nigeria stopped being a British colony 63 years ago and we need no lessons from him on how to run our affairs or conduct our politics.

“I know that his preferred candidate did not win the presidential election but that does not mean he should cross the line and take liberties with us here. I wonder who the hell he thinks he is? I am not one of those Nigerians that bows, shakes, shivers and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner.

“And unlike most I do not need any validation or endorsement from him or his ilk and neither can I be intimidated by his veiled threat of a visa ban. Frankly I could not care less.

“I would however take this opportunity to assure him that regardless of his views and desire to compel us to accept their godless so-called “humanist” and “libertarian” values and introduce evil practices and policies such as same-sex marriage in our country this will never be the case.

“My aversion for sodmites remains as constant as the northern star and whether he likes it or not we will never allow a sodmite to be our President. Neither will we accept lessons in decency, etiquette, what to say or how to speak from a fading British civil servant and a man that represents a nation that has committed more atrocities than perhaps any other in the history of humanity.

“I advise this little Englander to respect himself and remain a silent observer when it comes to the politics of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As a nation we are not a poodle of the British and we came of age 63 years ago.

“He should be more concerned about the shrinking fortunes of a once “Great Britain” and the systemic racism, inherent injustice and insufferable arrogance that is entrenched in the British establishment and society than in the intra party politics of Nigeria.

“He should also be more concerned with the efforts of his nation to bring us one step closer to WW3 given the unfolding events in Ukraine.”