Fani-Kayode condemns alleged killing of Nigerian by South African Police, demands justice

Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged killing of a Nigerian national by members of the South African Police Service, describing the incident as disturbing and calling for urgent action to end attacks on Nigerians in the country.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Fani-Kayode said he watched what he described as a secretly recorded video allegedly showing a Nigerian being assaulted by South African police officers in his home.

According to him, the footage, which is circulating online, left him deeply shaken.

The former minister alleged that the victim was tortured to death and decried what he described as the continued persecution, racial profiling and extrajudicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

He said such acts were unacceptable and should not be tolerated, adding that Nigeria must not remain silent over attacks on its citizens abroad.

Fani-Kayode also disclosed that he raised the issue during a meeting with South Africa’s Foreign Minister, where he reiterated the need to end what he called growing anti-Nigerian sentiment.

He expressed concern over what he claimed was the killing of dozens of Nigerians in South Africa in recent years, alleging that many of the cases had not resulted in arrests or prosecutions.

According to him, six Nigerians have allegedly been killed in South Africa this year, including three whose deaths he attributed to members of the South African police.

He further alleged that, in a recent incident in Cape Town, another Nigerian was tortured to death in his home, while a second individual was shot in the face with a rubber bullet while protesting the alleged killing.

The former minister said stronger measures were needed to ensure the protection of Nigerians living in South Africa and to hold perpetrators of violent attacks accountable.

Fani-Kayode, however, noted that discussions with South African officials had been productive, saying both sides agreed to de-escalate tensions, strengthen bilateral relations and work together to address the concerns.

He stressed that while the dialogue was a positive step, concrete action would be required to restore confidence and improve relations between the two countries.