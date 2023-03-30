Falz, Vector’s satiric song ‘Yakubu’ delights internet

Award-winning rappers, Falz and Vector, on Thursday, thrilled music lovers when their new single titled ‘Yakubu’ was released.

Falz announced the release of the song via his social media pages on Thursday.

The song has since attracted the interest of music lovers who have taken to social media to express their delight towards the new single.

Some of the reactions are captured below:

@obedientdentist: Falz is everything Burnaboy claims to be in Africa.

That Yakubu song featuring Vector is just the summary of Nigeria’s situation at the moment.

@anthony_oamen: God Bless FALZ, Yakubu This is Just The Beginning,You Will Never Peace

You can disagree with me, but deep down, we all know who the true African giant is.

@ChisomAdaora: Mr Yakubu who came out of space,

Mr Yakubu who is not like Gowon,

He is not head of state ,

He doesn’t need a gun..

Falz and Vector finished work abeg

EyeNeck aka INEC

@elonchorch: At least when generations to come watch Mr. Yakubu by Falz, they will ask questions then the history of INEC chairman, MC Oluomo, CJN, and the connivance of the Police will be told.

@Nkemchor: Falz’s Mr Yakubu song led me to rewatch his song from 4 yrs ago on YouTube,”THIS IS NIGERIA”.

Listening to him highlight the major problems we faced under Buhari in 4 mins…

Words fail me to describe the people in this country who still believe there is a future with APC 💔💔