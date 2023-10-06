Bella Shmurda pays tribute to Mohbad with new song, customised pendant

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian artiste, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi aka. Bella Shmurda has paid a glowing tribute to his late friend, Mohbad in a new song.

Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. died on September 12, 2023 and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, with his death attracting concerns and generating buzz on social media in the past few weeks.

Bella Shmurda who is Mohbad’s close friend eulogized the late artist in a new song he shared on his Instagram handle on Friday.

In the song, Bella Shmurda describes Mohbad as a special artist, a great friend, and a legend who will be forever remembered.

He had earlier shared a picture of a diamond pendant with the face of MohBad as a glowing tribute to his friend.

Written on the back of the diamond-encrusted piece of jewelry is the name of his friend, date of birth, and his death date, accompanied by a short note which reads: “RIP Mohbad. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba 8 June 1996 – 12 September 2023. Legends Never Die.”

Bella Shmurda captioned the post: “Imole, Legends Never Die! 💔”

Renowned musicians and celebrities from Nigeria such as Olamide, Falz, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Do2dtun, Tacha, Omawumi, Iyabo Ojo, and many others have also paid tributes to the late singer whose music has enjoyed a massive resurgence amongst music listeners and in the streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Also, international superstars including Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill have all paid tributes to Mohbad.

His death has been surrounded by a series of controversy, with many calling for the cause to be uncovered and a lot of protests has been staged all over the country to get justice for the late singer and the Nigerian Police has since opened investigation into Mohbad’s death.