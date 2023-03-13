Commonwealth Day: Adamu tasks Nigerians on peace, security, unity

By Joseph Erunke

AS Nigeria joins some member nations to celebrate the 2023 Commonwealth Day, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has enjoined Nigerians to work towards the promotion of peace, love, unity, security and prosperity.

The minister particularly noted that the promotion of unity, love, peace and prosperity was the foundation of development for the country in particular and the body of commonwealth nations in general.

Speaking, Monday,in Abuja,while delivering his opening address at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Commemoration,Adamu insisted that prosperity, peace and security of the country required mutual commitment and perseverance.

He said Nigeria’s commemoration of the year 2023 Commonwealth Day with a theme:”Forging a Sustainable Peaceful and Common Future” ,can be said to be of high global relevance in view of tensions in some parts of the world and a major war in Slavic region with its attendant consequences on the rest of the world.

“As we celebrate this day, it is important we remind ourselves that the prosperity, peace and security of our country is a collective responsibility and requires our mutual commitment and perseverance.

“Therefore, the commemoration of the year 2023 Commonwealth Day in Nigeria is a re-awakening call that the promotion of unity, love, peace and prosperity is the foundation of development for our country in particular and the body of commonwealth nations in general.

” On a personal note, this is the 7th and last Commonwealth Day commemoration I will be participating as the Minister of Education for our great country, Nigeria. It is, therefore, appropriate that I express my appreciation for all the support you gave me that made my job easier in piloting the affairs of the Ministry,”he said.

The minister,who was honoured with award by the Royal Commonwealth Society, Nigeria Chapter, expressed his delight for the honour.

” I promise to continue to be a commonwealth champion propagating peaceful and harmonious co-existence especially amongst young people, adolescents and the youth as our hope for sustainable peace and national development,”he said.

He thanked the guests “for being here to celebrate this special occasion with us as we continue to promote Commonwealth values to transform our children and young people in and outside educational institutions.”

“You are all aware of the trail of the Commonwealth family that started amongst countries with allegiance to the British Empire, led to the removal of the term “British”, the attainment of independence and co-existence as equals for the common good of all member nations and indeed humanity at large.

“Today, it is accommodating about 32 small states, including Island countries, have further expanded its membership to non-British colonised countries. This paved way for Gabon and Togo to join the Commonwealth in 2022 as her newest members.

“Like we all know, the existence of peace in any space of human aggregation or nation translates to progress, wealth and tranquility. It enhances positive outcomes in trade, investment, human rights, democratic governance, quality education, digitized learning and most importantly entrenches equity and equality, which in Nigeria and most Commonwealth means empowerment of youths, women and the girl-child

“We should always remember that the sustenance of peace and the determination to make life better for one and all through collaboration and harmonious co- existence remains the fundamental DNA of the Commonwealth group of Nations,”he added

Students from selected schools in the nation’s capital city entertained guests with the Commonwealth theme song, poetry recitations, dance drama and cultural dance that translate the message of this year’s celebration.

On his part,His Majesty, King Charles III,whose speech for the occasion was read by

Mr Nnanlue Tobechukwu, tasked member nations not only to listen to each other but also unite and be bold.

Noting that the Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for “my beloved Mother”, the king said ,”In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years.”

His speech read further:”The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition: its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold.

“This week marks the tenth anniversary of the Charter of the Commonwealth, which gives expression to our defining values – peace and justice; tolerance, respect and solidarity; care for our environment, and for the most vulnerable among us.

“These are not simply ideals. In each lies an imperative to act, and to make a practical difference in the lives of the 2.6 billion people who call the Commonwealth home.

“Whether on climate change and biodiversity loss, youth opportunity and education, global health, or economic co-operation, the Commonwealth can play an indispensable role in the most pressing issues of our time. Ours is an association not just of shared values, but of common purpose and joint action.

“In this we are blessed with the ingenuity and imagination of a third of the world’s population, including one and a half billion people under the age of thirty. Our shared humanity contains such precious diversity of thought, culture, tradition and experience. By listening to each other, we will find so many of the solutions that we seek.

“This extraordinary potential, which we hold in common is more than equal to the challenges we face. It offers us unparalleled strength not merely to face the future, but to build it. Here, the Commonwealth has an incredible opportunity, and responsibility, to create a genuinely durable future-one that offers the kind of prosperity that is in harmony with Nature and that will also secure our unique and only planet for generations to come.

“The myriad connections between our nations have sustained and enriched us for more than seven decades. Our commitment to peace, progress and opportunity will sustain us for many more.

“Let ours be a Commonwealth that not only stands together, but strives together, in restless and practical pursuit of the global common good.”