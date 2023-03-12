Athletic vs Barcelona: Lewandowski, Gavi return

Robert Lewandowski and Gavi have been included in Barcelona matchday squad to travel to Bilbao on Sunday to face Athletic Club.

Lewandowski is fit after recovering from a harmstring that saw him miss Barca’s last two matches while Gavi returns after suspension from card accumulations.

The Polish striker who is Barcelona leading goalscorer will replace Ansu Fati in the starting line-up.

Gavi is also expected to be thrown back into the first team, taking the place of the versatile Sergio Roberto who put in a good shift for the Spanish teenager against Valencia.

However, Xavi will be without his defense stalwart Ronald Araujo who is suspended for the game after seeing red against Valencia last weekend.

Eric Garcia is touted to take his place in partnership with the impressive Andreas Christensen at the heart of Barca’s defense.

Barca will be aiming to return their nine-point advantage over Real who defeated Espanyol on Saturday to reduce the deficit to six points.