Tackling frequent building collapses

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Between January 2020 and June 2026, Nigeria recorded dozens of building collapses that killed hundreds and injured many more. Nationally, more than 650 collapses have killed over 1,600 people since 1974, according to figures the Federal Government cited last month. Lagos, where rapid urban growth and chronic flooding concentrate risk, accounts for over half of all recorded incidents. High-profile collapses there in 2021, 2022 and 2024 claimed dozens of lives apiece and destroyed livelihoods. Nationwide, incidents continue to climb: residential blocks, commercial properties and even schools have given way, often during heavy rains or while occupants slept. These are not isolated tragedies but symptoms of systemic failure in materials quality, regulation and enforcement.

At the heart of this crisis is the corrosion of standards. Many block-moulding outfits produce what passes for “blocks” but are, in reality, sand weakly bonded with insufficient cement, joined with thin, poor-quality mortar. Combine those defective materials with unprofessional construction practices, inadequate supervision and the push to cut costs, and you get structures that cannot resist water ingress, foundation settlement or the hydrostatic stresses of Lagos’s waterlogged soils. The result is predictable: sudden collapse, lost lives and shattered families. The failures continue despite the existence of regulatory agencies. The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), state works ministries and local councils already hold mandates to regulate and police building materials and sites. What has failed is enforcement: under-funded agencies, inspectors without leverage against politically connected developers, and penalties too weak to change behaviour. Reform must start there.

Two measures matter most. First, criminal and civil liability must extend to manufacturers, suppliers and complicit professionals where negligence leads to collapse, with State Houses of Assembly legislating penalties stiff enough to deter, alongside whistleblower protection. Second, SON must move from paper standards to street-level enforcement: mandatory certification for block producers, regular market sampling and lab testing, and tighter import checks. Supporting this, local councils should license and inspect block-moulding sites, publishing lists of certified producers and revoking licenses for repeat offenders. Approval processes must include mandatory on-site inspection at foundation, lintel and roof stages, not just at submission – with inspectors trained, equipped and rotated to reduce corruption. Digital permit platforms publishing inspection status would add pressure that paper files cannot.

Professional bodies (COREN, ARCON, the Nigerian Institution of Building, NIB) should broaden certification and discipline members who cut corners, while owners and developers must insist on certified materials and licensed builders. Also, flood-prone and waterlogged areas must be mapped, zoned and regulated, with urban planning mandating drainage, soil stabilisation and pilings where required. None of this is new advice. What is missing is the political will to enforce rules that already exist. Every collapse averted henceforth is a family that does not join the mounting toll.