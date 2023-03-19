Anthony Adoki and Band releases new song “Arise For Me”

By Ayo Onikoyi

After the release of their much anticipated song ‘Lokeloke’ which took over the airwaves across the nation and beyond with huge acceptance from music lover around the world, this sensational cultured oriented musical band; ‘Anthony Adoki and Band’ return to the music scene with a soul-stirring song titled “Arise For Me” featuring Onos Ariyo.

The song “Arise For Me” which was produced by Victor Sunday and the video, directed by the Perception Film Works has been enjoying massive airplay across music streaming platforms and Christendom

According to the worship leader and recording artist of the musical band, Anthony Adoki, “Every potential in us is meant to serve God’s ultimate purpose. Every ability, advantage and strength that we have are gifts from God, for the sole purpose of serving God and humanity. We are stewards that constantly require the help of God in order to fully maximise our potential. The song is God’s inspired, urging us to press in for all of God’s glory to manifest in us, through us and for us.”

With the spirituality, the cross-cultural nature of their music, Anthony Adoki and Band, with over 34 members, has recorded songs like, Pair with Me’, Gba Control, You Are God, Double Praise And My Glory, in compilation of their forthcoming studio album.

The group leader of over 34 members, Anthony is a worship leader at the Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, City of David parish in Lagos, Nigeria. Anthony Adoki and Band had a debut album in 2009 titled “Dont Give Up