Afenifere, Bode George describe polls as a sham

….Say outcome not reflection of peoples’ will; call for cancellation

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, in Lagos State, yesterday, called for the cancellation of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, held in the state, saying the exercise was fraught with irregularities.

Afenifere, in a statement by its Lagos State leader and Chairman, Supo Shonibare, and Otunba Tunde Onakoya, respectively, said the outcome of the polls is not a reflection of the will of the people of Lagos.

The statement reads: “Afenifere has been inundated with reports from its members, agents and observers who were present and/or on duty for the processes of the elections, held on Saturday, March 18.

“In 13,325 polling units in Lagos State, various acts were observed and widely reported that impinge on the integrity of the elections and render the results grossly unreliable; these results cannot be described as a reflection of the will of the people of Lagos. The only option open to the Independent National Election Commission is to reschedule elections at those polling units where the process was so blatantly subverted by an unholy alliance of subversives, including INEC staff, security agents and hoodlums.

“Videos of intimidation of voters, either by direct threats or violence and the suppression of voters are rife and viral. With the active connivance of some traditional rulers, arbitrary relocation of polling units far away from designated polling areas and the snatching of ballot boxes were also rampant. “These acts of thuggery were pervasive in at least 11 local government areas. After voting, election materials were snatched at many polling units, and many instances of this were captured on video.

“With all thes.e botched processes, it is difficult to sustain the illusion of a free and fair election; there must be a rescheduled election.

“We, therefore, call on the Resident Commissioner of INEC in Lagos, to consult with INEC headquarters, to cancel the processes in all the affected polling units in Ibeju-Lekki, Eti- Osa, Surulere, Shomolu, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Oshodi- Isolo, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, Agege and Alimosho and to enable them reschedule elections in these polling units at the earliest possible time.”

Lagos polls a sham —Bode George

Also reacting to the elections conducted in Lagos State, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George described the exercise as a sham and am disgrace to democracy.

George, in a statement, faulted the conduct of the polls saying it is a disgrace to Nigeria as a country.

He said: “As a Lagosian, I feel so shattered, so heartbroken that our democracy is now in shambles. What a disgrace. I am close to 80 years now but never in my life have I seen such a despicable and dishonourable way of not allowing people express their right to elect whoever they want. This election, in some places, was completely shambolic. What is going on?

“It is disheartening that Lagos State, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony and respect for the rule of law was, on Saturday, turned to a den of lunatics during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“This is no longer democracy. What happened on Saturday, March 18, in Lagos State, was utter lunacy, a complete sham perpetrated by demented souls. Our forefathers who founded Lagos, the Aworis and others, will be angry in their graves at those power-hungry fellows who turned everything upside down in their quest to retain power at all cost.

“This is not the Lagos we used to be proud of. This election is a total disgrace to APC as a party and Nigeria as a country.

Due to threats from thugs, many potential voters returned home in anger without voting.

“In many polling units, we watched videos of snatching of ballot boxes/papers by APC thugs. Ballot boxes and papers were also burnt.

“Thugs were seen with dangerous weapons invading polling units, threatening voters to either vote for APC or leave.

“Some voters were matcheted and shot.