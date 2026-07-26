Ondo APC: How Aiyedatiwa’s consensus gamble on NASS candidates backfired

Aiyedatiwa

…as NWC knocks out gov’s men

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The attempt by the Ondo State All Progressive Congress , APC, leadership, led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to impose a consensus arrangement for legislative tickets ran into stiff opposition from the start.

Trouble began after reports emerged that the party’s national secretariat rejected the governor’s preferred list for both State and National Assembly seats.

Despite the signal from Abuja, the governor’s camp pressed ahead.

At the end of the primaries, none of Aiyedatiwa’s preferred aspirants survived.

The governor, who had vowed to replace most incumbent federal lawmakers, lost the power play as the NWC overturned the results.

The Primaries and the Fallout

Weeks before the exercise, Aiyedatiwa told stakeholders across the three senatorial districts that consensus would be the preferred mode for the 2026 elections.

He mobilised across all 18 LGAs and met with 203 ward councillors, urging them to work for his candidates.

He was also reported to have said that only two current National Assembly members would return, while most state lawmakers would be retained for their loyalty.

The move put him at odds with the national leadership, which favoured the return of several incumbents.

Displeased lawmakers then approached the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to serve as their rallying point to seek justice at the party’s Appeal Committee.

The petitions by the aggrieved National Assembly members alleged manipulation by state government agents, including council chairmen and political appointees.

NWC Steps in, Reshuffles Ondo Tickets

Acting on the Appeal Committee report, the APC National Working Committee, NWC, voided the initial results.

In a letter dated June 29, 2026 to INEC, jointly signed by National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and National Secretary Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the NWC released a revised list.

It was one of the most extensive reviews of APC primaries ahead of 2027.

The NWC said the changes followed due process and complied with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

The shake-up affected 2 of 3 senatorial seats and 6 of 9 House of Representatives seats.

For the Senate, the NWC replaced Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti with Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN) as the APC candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District. In Ondo North, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba was returned as the party’s candidate, replacing Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.

However, the Ondo South Senatorial District remained untouched, with former APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, retaining the party’s ticket.

The changes were even more extensive in the House of Representatives, where all six constituencies affected by the appeals witnessed fresh substitutions.

In Ilaje/Ese Odo Federal Constituency, former Information Commissioner, Hon. Donald K. Ojogo, replaced Mr. Akingboye Leke. Hon. Festus Olarewaju Akingbaso emerged as the candidate for Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, displacing Hon. Rasaq Obe.

For Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, the NWC restored former lawmaker, Hon. Dr. Oluwatimehin Adelegbe, in place of Hon. Kayode Adejana. At the same time, Hon. Okunjimi John Odimayo replaced Hon. Olumuyiwa Daramola in Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

Similarly, Dr. Abiola Makinde lost the APC ticket for Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency to Hon. Dr. Michael Olamidotun Akintomide. At the same time, Hon. Festus Ayodele Adefiranye replaced Oyerinmade Matthew as the party’s candidate for Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency.

Despite the extensive changes, four candidates retained their tickets after the review.

They include Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke (Ondo South Senatorial District), Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero (Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency), Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati (Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency), and Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji, who remains the APC’s candidate for Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency and the only female among the party’s National Assembly flag bearers in the state.

Protest, Presidential Displeasure

After the NWC decision, protests broke out in Akure. They were allegedly backed by the governor’s camp. The Presidency was said to be displeased, especially after viral videos showed Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, and APC Women Leader, Princess Iji-Ayola, leading demonstrations against Tinubu and the NWC.

Security agencies, according to reports have been directed to investigate the organisers of the protest.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Idowu Ajanaku, has however denied the commissioners involvement, saying she only received the protesters.

Speaking on the protest by the governors loyalists, a party chieftain said: “Ondo was the only APC state where such a protest happened. At the same time, the governor was in Abuja seeking elders to help him meet the President. That’s not how to repay the President who backed his emergence in 2024.”

Ondo APC Elders Back NWC, Call for Unity

The PBAT Mandate Elders Forum, led by Chief Demola Ijabiyi, endorsed the NWC’s decision.

They praised the party leadership for demonstrating courage, fairness, and fidelity to the constitution and guidelines of the APC in the discharge of this important responsibility

Ijabiyi said: “The decision reaffirmed that APC is governed by its constitution, not personal preferences”.

The elders recalled that it had consistently cautioned against every form of candidate imposition within our party in Ondo State.

“We maintained, at every opportunity, that the wishes of party members, the integrity of the nomination process, and the supremacy of the party must never be sacrificed on the altar of personal ambition or political expediency

“We therefore call on all concerned to respect the party’s decision, submit to its authority, and channel their energies towards strengthening the APC and ensuring its continued success.

“As we move forward, we urge every APC member to embrace reconciliation, mutual respect, and collective responsibility. Our strength lies in our unity, discipline, and unwavering commitment to democratic values”.

They, therefore, warned that continued protests amount to indiscipline and urged members to close ranks ahead of 2027.

Aiyedatiwa Meets GAC, Seeks Reconciliation

Following the outcome, Governor Aiyedatiwa met with the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, and other leaders in a closed-door session.

In a communique after the closed door meeting, the leaders resolved to promote internal reconciliation, strengthen party cohesion and uphold the unity and progressive ideals of the APC in Ondo State.

GAC Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure, said the meeting was aimed at reconciliation and strengthening party cohesion.

Akinyelure noted that unity remains the party’s greatest strength, adding that disagreements from political contests are normal in a democracy and can be settled through dialogue, respect and sacrifice.

He urged leaders and government officials to work together ahead of 2027 to surpass the state’s 2023 performance, when Ondo recorded the second-highest percentage of votes for Tinubu nationwide.

On his part, the party’s South-West Vice Chairman, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, now a Senatorial candidate, reaffirmed the states support for President Tinubu’s second term and appealed to the party’s national leadership to carry all stakeholders along in decisions affecting the state chapter.

The successful candidates also called for calm, noting: “We can only forge ahead in unity and mutual trust. We must remain one indivisible family if we are to continue the great work we have begun in our Federal Constituency”.

They lauded President Bola Tinubu and the party’s chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, for providing leadership defined by uncommon candour, an unyielding commitment to fairness, and unwavering dedication to equity.

“Division is a luxury we cannot afford. Our unity is more important,” they said in a joint statement.

To the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the candidates said that his “thoughtful interventions at the most critical moments, especially within our state, created the very conditions that made this journey possible”.

They added that his “commitment to party cohesion and institutional, legislative leverage remains unmatched”.