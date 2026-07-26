Osun Election: Oyetola’s wife mobilises 10,000 female canvassers for Oyebamiji

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As campaigns for the August 15 Osun State governorship election gather momentum, the wife of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, has inaugurated 10,000 female canvassers to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji.

The canvassers, operating under the platform “Akoni Obinrin” (Brave Women), embarked on a solidarity walk through MDS, Station Road, Fagbewesa, Ola-Iya, Aregbe and concluded at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, to raise awareness ahead of the election.

Speaking with journalists, Mrs. Oyetola said the group was established to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, while also mobilising grassroots support for Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, in the forthcoming governorship election.

She expressed confidence in Oyebamiji’s leadership qualities, describing his experience in both the private and public sectors as adequate preparation for the office of governor.

According to her, the group has coordinators in all 62 local council areas, as well as across the state’s 3,763 polling units, supported by women opinion leaders at the grassroots.

“Our canvassers will educate voters on how to cast their ballots correctly for the APC to ensure that no vote is voided or wasted,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Sekinat Oyebamiji, wife of the APC governorship candidate, said the solidarity walk was aimed at encouraging greater participation of women in the election and building momentum for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Oyebamiji commended the women for the initiative, describing the exercise as a “Walk to Win.” He urged women across the state to turn out in large numbers to vote, pledging to revitalise key sectors of the state’s economy if elected.

“Voting for the APC is the path to restoring Osun’s lost glory,” he said.

Among dignitaries at the event were the wife of the APC deputy governorship candidate, Princess Adebukola Adereti; Chairperson of the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Ayo Omidiran; and House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, among others.