Acting VC, LASUED, Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye with guests and students at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution held on Tuesday

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, has stated that the institution was not established to add to the number of universities in the country, rather it was set up to address education inequality among the citizens.

Lafiaji-Okuneye disclosed this on Tuesday, while giving her speech at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution that saw 3,300 students admitted out of a total of 8,000 candidates who applied to the institution.

Her words:” Let me state clearly that LASUED was not established to simply add to the number of universities. The institution was created to meet a felt need for a university that will make a wholesome difference in addressing the education inequality among citizens “

Speaking on the preparedness of the institution to deliver quality education, the VC noted:” We are prepared to deliver our mandate of producing graduates who are globally competitive , and can contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Lafiaji-Okuneye also called on the students to shun all forms of social vices in order to have a successful academic journey.

Meanwhile, the Acting VC LASUED who extolled the support of the the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other stakeholders that saw the emergence of the varsity, formerly called Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED , Oto/Ijanikin, called on the governor to address the challenges of space, infrastructure, and encroachment facing the school.

“It should be noted that the varsity’s capacity for admission was pegged at 3,300 by the National Universities Commission, NUC, based on the resource verification exercise conducted in the last quarter of 2022.

” Significantly, the wide margin between the number of candidates who applied to LASUED, and those given admission underscores the justification of the state’s government’s decision to establish more universities.

“However, it is possible to reduce the far-flung margin almost immediately. For instance, embarking on massive programme that is complemented by the special renewal of physical and infrastructural facilities in the university campuses, and other factors could shoot up the university’s admission capacity.

” Therefore, like Oliver Twist, we earnestly appeal to Mr. Governor, despite the huge assistance he has given us to build in each of the two campuses , a 1,000 capacity lecture theatre, a standard senate building, and a befitting main auditorium; there is urgent need for the government to help reclaim the swampy portion of the institution’s land at Oto/Ijanikin campus, and control encroachment at the Noforija campus, including proper landscaping, and support the proposal of the university to build student hostels and staff quarters through public-private partnership arrangement. ” Lafiaji-Okuneye reiterated.

The new students got admitted into the following programmes: College of Humanities Education; College of Science Education; College of Information and Technology Education; College of Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education.

Other Programmes included: College of Management and Social Sciences; College of Specialised and Professional Education; and Colleges of Languages and Communication Art Education.