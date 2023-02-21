Shoday returns with Maradona

When Shodade Segun, professionally known as Shoday, came into limelight, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with his debut song, ‘Single’ it was glaring that his was a voice with a difference.
After an intriguing 2022 run, Shoday’s legacy blossoms with his latest release dubbed, Maradona.
The love-themed song sees Shoday express his feelings for his lover over mid-tempo percussions and sax. The song showcases his stealth as a songwriter, matching in potency with his earlier releases ‘Caution’ and ‘Dey 4 You’.
Born in Ogun State, the Lagos-based maverick started his career as a content creator and skit maker.
His most recent work dubbed, Caution, shot the singer into global charts including Nigeria Shazam Charts, Top 100 Apple Music, iTunes worldwide charts, among others.
A witty and intriguing talent, Shoday is one of the voices set to hit the top in the Afrobeats scene across Africa.
