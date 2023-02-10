Samsung donates $3m for Turkey earthquake relief

By Biodun Busari

Samsung has announced to donate $3 million to earthquake-stricken Turkey with the loss of over 20,000 people already.

A deadly earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning and the mobile communications and electronics company has promised to donate in cash and other aid to help the devastated people.

According to SamMobile on Friday, “To help the earthquake victims, Samsung has announced that it will donate $3 million to Turkey and other help, such as free repairs and appliances.”

“The South Korean firm will also donate $1.5 million in cash to Turkey Disaster and Risk Management Agency,” it added.

“In addition, the company will donate home appliances for temporary shelters for earthquake victims, and portable ultrasound diagnostic devices that can be used at disaster locations.

“There will also be free Galaxy tablets for the education of the children in the affected families, and free home appliance repair vehicles that have goods worth $1.5 million.”

It also revealed that Samsung employees will conduct voluntary fundraising activities to support people in the affected areas in Turkey.

These donations are in line with the company’s earlier donation efforts to help people in natural disasters.

The company donated $1 million in 2010 after the Haiti earthquake, $0.76 million in 2011 during the Japan earthquake, and $1 million in 2013 after the Philippines typhoon.