Lekki property: How Blessing CEO deceived me, collected my N69m — Witness tells court

By Luminous Jannamike

Social media influencer Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, allegedly deceived a businessman into paying N69.15 million for a five-year lease of a Lekki property she did not own, a prosecution witness has told a Lagos court.

Dr Onuoha Okeigwe said he paid the money after the influencer allegedly presented the property at No. 1 Tunbosun Osobu Street, Lekki, as hers. But the deal took a troubling turn when a man identified as Mr Tom reportedly showed up with police officers and arrested some of the workers at the premises.

“I informed the defendant, and she claimed she did not know Mr Tom. I paid N100,000 to secure the release of my workers. Blessing still maintained that she did not know Mr Tom and that she was the owner of the property,” Okeigwe told the court.

The witness, who testified as the first prosecution witness, said he had WhatsApp messages in which Blessing CEO allegedly sent him photographs of the building as evidence of her ownership. He also said he paid additional agency, legal and caution fees in connection with the transaction.

Okeigwe further alleged that the influencer collected money from another person for the same property, insisting that the central issue was her alleged claim to ownership when she was not the actual owner.

The allegations form the basis of a two-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, accusing Blessing CEO of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing N69.15 million.

The EFCC alleged that on or about March 21, 2025, she induced Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Limited to part with the money by falsely representing that she owned the Lekki property and was leasing it to the company for five years.

Blessing CEO was arraigned on June 9, 2026, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice R. A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, adjourned the case until October 26, 2026, for continuation of the trial.